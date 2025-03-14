Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.67 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

