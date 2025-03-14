Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

In other news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.10 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

