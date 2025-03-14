PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Acquires £5,400 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($6,994.82).

PCI-PAL Stock Up 0.1 %

PCIP stock opened at GBX 54.08 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.18 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.90. PCI-PAL PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 46.82 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.40 ($0.95). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.20.

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCI-PAL had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 35.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PCI-PAL PLC will post 0.9740645 EPS for the current year.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

