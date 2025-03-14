PEDEVCO (PED) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect PEDEVCO to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter.
PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PED opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.10.
About PEDEVCO
