PEDEVCO (PED) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PEDGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect PEDEVCO to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of PED opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

