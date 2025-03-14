PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $122.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $198,161.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,965.21. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Stark sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $59,693.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,043.92. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,697 shares of company stock worth $15,327,924 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

