Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

