Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,980,629 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday.
Petro Matad Stock Performance
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
