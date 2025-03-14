Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,980,629 shares traded.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petro Matad

Petro Matad Stock Performance

About Petro Matad

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.