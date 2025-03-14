PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 184.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHYL stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $264.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.