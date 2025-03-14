Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $43.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.47.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880.34. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,747,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

