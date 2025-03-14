Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $43.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.47.
PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,747,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PINS opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
