Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,221,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,951 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,386 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $11,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $11,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

