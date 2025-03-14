PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,235,927,000 after acquiring an additional 633,589 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 604,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 259,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,222,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $104.89 and a 12 month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

