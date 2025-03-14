PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $39.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

