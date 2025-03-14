PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,469 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on COIN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.89.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,082.83. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $177.49 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

