PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

