PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.68. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.92 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.