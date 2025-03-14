PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,752,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

