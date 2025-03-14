PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $215.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.08. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

