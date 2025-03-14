PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

