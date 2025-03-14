PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $85.62 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

