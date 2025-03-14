PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

About Vertiv



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

