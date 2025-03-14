PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $428.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.77 and a 200-day moving average of $437.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

