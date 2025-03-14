PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $117.98 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

