PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,349 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $247,131.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

