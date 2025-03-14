PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,650 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Ventas Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $66.26 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

