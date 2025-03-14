PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 31,095 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after buying an additional 311,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 173.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,872,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,102,000 after buying an additional 1,187,944 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 850,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after buying an additional 110,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 102,517 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of FBCG opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

