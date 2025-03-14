PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,387 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 57.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

NVT opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.