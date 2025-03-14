PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IHI opened at $58.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.