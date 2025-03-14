PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 83,719 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EVTR stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

