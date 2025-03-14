PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 955 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 263,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,683 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Pentair by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.93.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.