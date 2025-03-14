PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MUFG opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.