PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 43.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.5 %

UAL opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.