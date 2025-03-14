PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.