PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Stock Performance
Shares of SEA stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SEA Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
