PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

WY stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

