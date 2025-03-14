PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,145 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

