PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,724,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.84 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

