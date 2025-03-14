PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 162 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of QLD opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

