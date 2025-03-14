PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in National Grid by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $62.31 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

