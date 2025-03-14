PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $326.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $321.93 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.