PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,798 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,862,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 265,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,837 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

