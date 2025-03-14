PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,359 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AST SpaceMobile worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.98.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

