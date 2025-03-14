PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 47,266 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

