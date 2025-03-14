PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,901 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.