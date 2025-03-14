PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.65.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

