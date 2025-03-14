PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 678 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 573,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 461,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,589,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

