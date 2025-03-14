PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $218.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

