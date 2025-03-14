PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

GWX opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

