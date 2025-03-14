PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

