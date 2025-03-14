Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $169.85 Million in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,852,000. Markel Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Markel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,819.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,835.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,706.15. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,417.65 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.