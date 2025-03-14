Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $73.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.77, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $2,033,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 175.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

