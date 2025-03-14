Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:AQN Issued By Desjardins

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$7.06 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.03 and a 12-month high of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Randy David Laney bought 9,795 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21. Also, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$112,421.40. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

